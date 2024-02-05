PROSPECT – Brian M. Sugrue, age 70, passed away on Jan. 25, 2024, at his home, embraced by his loving family, after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s. He was the beloved husband of Sandy (Rising) Sugrue for 43 wonderful years.

Brian was born on Oct. 13, 1953, in Waterbury, the son of the late Margaret “Peg” (O’Brien) and Robert Sugrue. Brian was educated in local schools and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s College in Maryland in 1975.

He began working at Sikorsky Aircraft in 1978 in operations management for overhaul and repair until his retirement in 2012. Brian was an avid golfer and spent many hours at East Mountain and Western Hills. He also spent many summers working parties at Quassy Amusement Park.

As a special friend to so many, everywhere Brian went, he was sure to run into somebody he knew. Brian will always be known for his deep devotion to his family and friends.

Brian was exceptional in almost every way, but he excelled the most at being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know and love him. We will forever hold Brian in our hearts.

To honor Brian’s legacy and cherish his memory along with his wife, Sandy, Brian leaves his daughters, Erika Sugrue and Samantha (Jason) Lestage; his beloved grandchildren, Kennedy and Kemale Sugrue, who were the lights of his life.

In addition, he leaves his siblings, his sisters Margaret (Gerardo) Rojas and Susan (Ronald) Napoli; brother Bob Sugrue; brother-in-law James (Becca) Rising; and sister-in-law Janice Rising. He also leaves his cousins, Lucia, Kim, and Maureen O’Neill; and many nieces and nephews.

The Sugrue family would like to thank the VITAS Hospice Team at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury for the care and love they shared with Brian and his family throughout his illness, in addition to all of Brian’s physicians, nurses, and office staff that showed Brian such respect. He loved chatting with you all and you all made him smile.

A very special thank you to Carolyn Brown and Mary Calvo who helped care for Brian in his final days.

Funeral services for Mr. Sugrue were to be Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at 10 a.m. when a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony Church, 4 Union City Road, Prospect. Those planning to attend were asked to meet directly at the church. Burial was to be private. Relatives and friends could visit with Brian’s family on Tuesday evening, Jan. 30, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Casey’s Eastside Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 1987 E. Main St., Waterbury.

To honor Brian’s memory and in lieu of flowers, donations to the MS foundation (msfocus.org) would be greatly appreciated by the Sugrue family.

Loving kindness is always welcome, and it only takes a moment to offer a message of condolence or words of comfort or share a memory of someone important to you with the family and friends. Please visit the funeral home’s tribute page at caseyfunerals.com to do so.