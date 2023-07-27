BEACON FALLS — Brian J. Fenwick, age 55, passed away while surrounded by friends and family on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Brian woke up every morning alongside the love of his life, Marguerite (Caraciolo) Fenwick. Every day was full of adventure, big or small. Whether he was ‘ransoming’ a toy bird after a friend used all the hot water on a ski trip, or hiding behind doors to scare his wife and son (they do it too), he filled every room with laughter and joy.

Brian was born April 18, 1968, in Abington, Pa., the son of Geoffrey and Ann (Cortese) Fenwick. He was raised in Farmingdale, N.Y., where he discovered passions for both engineering and agriculture. During this time, Brian became well-versed in gardening while working at a greenhouse.

Through his own curiosity and determination, he began not only tending to the plants, but fixing the jobsite’s furnaces. He leveraged this passion and graduated from SUNY-Farmingdale, becoming the director of clinical engineering for Sodexo. For a brief time, Brian was even a justice of the peace.

Previously residing in Shelton, he was a longtime resident of Beacon Falls. There he expressed his love for the outdoors through the time he devoted to sculpting the land of his dreams; his backyard as a canvas.

As a friend, Brian helped bring together a beautiful community within his town. Alongside his next-door counterpart, Brian Cloney, the Fenwick’s yard was home to the legendary gatherings of “Firepit Fridays” and “The Lobster Bake.”

As a husband, Brian spent every day dedicated to his wife.

Whether it be impromptu kayak trips, dinner dates to try new food, or a simple kind gesture, he always made Marguerite feel loved.

Brian quickly became a member of the esteemed Caraciolo group, “The Outlaws.”

As a father, Brian was active in all aspects of his son’s life. He was a leader in Boy Scout Troop 104, where he spent time alongside great friends—carefully honing the craft of cast iron cooking. He was a beloved member of the USA Fencing community, missing not one of his son’s competitions (and even attending many solely to support his son’s teammates).

Besides his wife of 25 years and his parents, Brian is survived by his son Luke; his sister, Debra Lucatuorto and her husband Steven; his niece, Elizabeth; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for Brian were to be on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. A graveside service was to be on Thursday, July 20, at 1 p.m. at St. Charles Cemetery, 2015 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hose Company No. 1., 35 N. Main St., Beacon Falls, CT 06403.

For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit fordfh.com.