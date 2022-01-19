NAUGATUCK — Brenda A. Nolan, 60, left this world on Jan. 6, 2022, to continue her journey.

Born Oct. 26, 1961 to the late Michael and Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (O’Gorman) Nolan, Brenda graduated from Naugatuck High School and Westbrook College in Portland, Maine. Before her disability, she was employed as a dental hygienist, for a short time in Connecticut and then in Boston, where her heart always remained.

She enjoyed the holidays, sailing, traveling, music and her adventures in Newport. She fought the battle with MS for many years with dignity and acceptance. May she rest in peace, she earned it.

The family would like to thank all of those, who through the years, made Brenda’s life a little easier. To all of you, we are forever grateful.

Brenda is survived by her friend and caregiver, Jean-Claude Laliberte; her cousins, Paul Reder, and Carolyn Booth and her husband, John; her friend since childhood, Eileen Garvey.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was predeceased by her loving sister, Rosemary “Rose” (Nolan) Ouellette, and her brother-in-law, Jean Yves Ouellette.

A graveside service was at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 669 Platt Road, Watertown. There are no calling hours and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church at a later date and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Brenda’s memory, donations are requested to the Wounded Warrior Program, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or to the Ecumenical Food Bank, 75 Spring Street, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

