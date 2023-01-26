Beverly E. Jewett

PROSPECT — Beverly Evelyn Jewett, 86, died peacefully on Jan. 9, 2023, at her home, surrounded by loving family.

Beverly was born June 25, 1936 in Waterbury, a daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn (Gay) Birch and was raised in Naugatuck, where she graduated from Naugatuck High School.

Beverly formerly worked at the Naugatuck Glass Co. in Naugatuck and also at Tudor Converted Products in Prospect. Beverly was a proud homemaker, she cared for many foster children during her life and she was a member of the VFW Post 8075 Ladies Auxiliary in Prospect.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Debra Lynn Smegielski (Walter); her grandchildren, Lisa Lynn Mancinone and Amanda Rae Costa; her great-grandchildren, Jason (Kristen), Heather (Jamie), Alyssa, Raelyn, Evelyn and Madelyn; her great-great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Nathan and Gabriella; her stepdaughter Doreen Smegielski; her stepgrandchildren, John, Christopher and Ashley; her six stepgreat-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her son, James Jewett and her stepdaughter, Paula Jewett.

Calling hours were to be Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Beverly’s memory, donations are requested to the American Lung Association, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108.

To leave an online condolence please visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com