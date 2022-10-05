NAUGATUCK — It is with deep sorrow to announce on Sept. 23, 2022, my mother, Betsy L. Fishburn, passed. She is a beautiful soul, who had a loving nature and a forgiving heart that went too soon.

She raised her daughter to be strong and courageous and it is at this time I will draw on these characteristics the most.

Ma, I love you forever. I pray that I will always strive to make you proud as I live on without your constant guidance. I know we will meet again, and in the meantime explore your new existence and bring the happy. Love, Ali.

Betsy was born April 24, 1943 in Waterbury, daughter of the late Joshua and Estelle Fishburn.

Betsy graduated from Crosby High School and then went on to earn an associate degree.

She worked as a statistical clerk at Traveler’s for 22 years and then retired from Stop & Shop in 2015, after working for 17 years as a sales associate.

Betsy enjoyed jazz concerts, walking and playing all types of games.

Betsy is survived by her loving daughter, Alison Webster of Naugatuck.

Family and friends were to gather to celebrate Betsy’s life on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Betsy’s memory, donations are requested to the Alzheimer’s Association, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. South, No. 14b, Southington, CT 06489.

