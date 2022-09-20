NAUGATUCK — Beau Kupec, 41, died unexpectedly on Sept. 11, 2022.

Beau was born Oct. 2, 1980 in Bridgeport, a son of Kevin and Kathleen (Rhatigan) Kupec.

Beau lived in Naugatuck most of his life, graduated from Naugatuck High School and worked at Axel Plastic Research Labs in Monroe. Beau was a great father to his daughter Emily, and he loved spending time with his family.

Beau is survived by his parents, Kevin and Kathy Kupec; his daughter, Emily Kupec; his brother, Ian Kupec; Emily’s mother, Stacey Butler; his friend for 30 years, Roy Siggers; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Beau’s parents would like to thank Stacey Butler for all of her help during this difficult time.

A celebration of Beau’s life was held on Sunday, Sept. 18, <$>at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. To leave an online condolence, visit buck<t$>millerthurstonmengacci.com.