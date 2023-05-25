WATERBURY — Averyll Bradshaw, age 95, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Harry Blackburn and Delmaree (Avery) Blackburn. Her husband Charles predeceased her on Feb. 4, 2022.

Averyll was born May 21, 1927 in Waterbury. She married Charles on Aug. 30, 1952, and they spent their lives together in Wolcott and Prospect.

She was a member of the East Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Waterbury, with whom she shared her love for Bible truths and faith and love for Jehovah God our creator for many decades. She worked as a switchboard operator for Scovill factories for many years.

Besides her love for people, Averyll was known for her love of animals. She often rode her horses Shawnee, Cheyenne, Rusty and Buffy on the streets of Prospect when she was a child—remembering fondly how the roads were not even paved. Many cats were lovingly cared for by Averyll—among them Tan Tip, Adam, Sunshine, Cyrus and most recently a rescued cat named Little Guy.

A memorial talk is planned to be at the Naugatuck Kingdom Hall, 49 Bowman Drive, Naugatuck, on Sunday, June 11, at 4 p.m. Please inquire with the East Waterbury Congregation for Zoom access information.

Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home is honored to be assisting during this difficult time. You are invited to share a fond memory or words of comfort at prospectmemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, if you so choose memorial donations may be made to jw.org.