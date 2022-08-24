NAUGATUCK — Audrey Lumis, 91, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at the Glendale Center.

Ms. Lumis was born July 27, 1931, in Derby, the daughter of the late Elmore and Myrtle (King) Lumis. She was an Office Manager in the Telemarketing Industry and retired in 2013 after 30 years of employment. She lived the majority of her life in Stratford and moved to Milford before residing in Naugatuck.

While living in Stratford, she was a Justice of the Peace and moderator of voting polls.

She loved elephants, John Wayne, Neil Diamond, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ms. Lumis is survived by her son, Craig Lumis; her sisters, Carol Sattler, Darleen Hill, Barbara Nicoletti, and Gayle Kushner; her brother, Elmore “Bud” Lumis; her grandchildren, Amy Didato, Jill Belward, Jessica Soto, and Melissa Landry; her 10 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Robert Sattler; her niece, Robin Sattler; and her great-grandson, Patrick Cutting.

Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family and there are no calling hours.

The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit fordfh.com.