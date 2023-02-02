Angeline ‘Dolly’ Schultz

NAUGATUCK — Angeline “Dolly” (Reale) Schultz, 105, widow of Raymond Schultz, died peacefully on Jan. 18, 202,3 at Beacon Brook Health Center.

Dolly was born June 4, 1917 in Naugatuck, a daughter of the late Enrico and Filomena (Iafrate) Reale, and had lived in Naugatuck all of her life.

Dolly worked for 59 years of her life at Risdon Manufacturing, M. Freedman Co., Breen’s Clothing Store and CVS Pharmacy.

Dolly enjoyed watching the UConn men’s and women’s basketball teams and visiting with her friends. She was an outstanding cook, who loved cooking for and with her family.

Dolly is survived by her son, Neil Schultz; her nieces, Nancy Harkness and Phyllis Krawcek; her nephew, A. Robert Juliano; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Dolly was predeceased by her sisters, Helen Roland, Marcella Pape and Rose Juliano and her nephew, James Pape.

A Mass of Christian Burial was to be celebrated Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Burial was to follow in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. Calling hours were to be Monday morning, Jan. 23, from 9 to 10:30 at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

