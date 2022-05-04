PROSPECT — Alphonse J. Mentone Jr., 75, of Prospect, passed away peacefully while surrounded by the love of his family on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Waterbury Hospital. He was the devoted husband of Christine (Dugatto) Mentone for more than 56 years. Born Oct. 25, 1946 in New Haven, Al was the one of five children of Alphonse Mentone Sr. and Amelia (Giordano) Mentone.

Al retired from Stop and Shop in the shipping and receiving department at the North Haven Warehouse, where he worked for thirty years. He was a member in good standing of the Teamsters Local 443. Al loved sports and was a huge Boston Red Sox Fan. He was very involved in the community by helping organize many kids’ sports including T-ball and the girls’ traveling softball team, as well as coaching football, baseball, and basketball. He touched many kids’ lives not only as their coach but also as a mentor. Al had a warm and caring heart and would help others however he could. His family was incredibly important to him and he had unconditional generosity with his children, grandchildren, and family.

In addition to his beloved wife Christine, Al is survived by his daughters, Amelia Mentone of Waterbury and her children, Christopher and Alec; Angela Swirski of Naugatuck and her children, Joshua, Brooke, Julia, and Scarlett; and Christina Mentone of Prospect and her son, Devin. Al’s grandchildren were his pride and joy and he had such a remarkable impact on their lives. “Pop” was more than a devoted grandfather, he was like a dad to them. Al was a devoted and generous dad, his daughters were the joy of his life. His legacy of dedication to family and friends, generosity and genuine love will always be honored by those blessed to know him.

He also leaves behind his siblings, Constable “Butchie” Mentone of Prospect, Noreen Vaill and her husband, Ben, of West Haven, and Jean Canale, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Al was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Marie Mentone of Southbury, his sister-in-law, Elaine Mentone, and brother-in-law, Billy Canale.

To honor Al’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. The Prospect Memorial/Palmerie Family Funeral Home is honored to assist Al’s family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the American Heart Association at heart.org.

To leave an online condolence, please visit Al’s memorial website at ProspectMemorial.com.