CHESHIRE — Alec A. “Butch” Vlahos Jr., 78, of Cheshire, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Dawna R. (Horton) Vlahos.

Born Alec A. Sakallarakis Jr. on Sept. 30, 1946, in Lynn, Mass., he was the son of the late Alec A. and M. Valarie (Ray) Vlahos. A proud graduate of Northeastern University, Alec earned his bachelor’s degree and went on to have a successful career at IBM, where he served as a manager of systems engineering for many years before retiring.

After his career at IBM he opened his own company, Six Sigma Consulting. His passion for learning and teaching never waned; after closing his company, he shared his knowledge and love for math tutoring and teaching students at Cheshire Academy and St. Bridget School.

Beyond his professional achievements, Alec was known for his love of volleyball and his dedication to his family. He found immense joy in spending time with his grandchildren, often challenging them with math projects that sparked their curiosity and creativity.

Alec was also an active member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Waterbury, where he cherished his faith and community.

Besides his wife Dawna, Alec leaves his son, Nicholas A. Vlahos of Cheshire; his daughter, Andrea J. Ober and her husband Nicholas of Naugatuck; his sister, Faith M. McRobbie and her partner Mark Purdy of Derry, N.H.; his brothers, Anthony D. Vlahos and his wife Karen of North Fort Myers, Fla., and Noah Vlahos and his wife Beth of Swampscott, Mass.; his beloved grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, and Alec.

He also leaves cherished friends Jim and Eileen Newton, and Mike and Sandra Zambruski. Alec was predeceased by his brother John David Vlahos.

Family and friends were to gather at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 S, Main St., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Trisagion service was to be at 6:30 p.m.

Funeral services in celebration of Alec’s life were to be on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 937 Chase Parkway in Waterbury. Burial was to follow in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611; or to the National Down Syndrome Society, 1155 15th St. NW, Suite 540, Washington, D.C. 20005.

For additional information or to leave words of sympathy, please visit fordfh.com.