WINDSOR — Albert E. Staskauskas, of Windsor, formerly of Cheshire, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2025. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (Bergin) Staskauskas.

Albert was born in Waterbury on May 2, 1930, a son of the late Everett and Anna (Yurkunas) Staskauskas. He was a graduate of Leavenworth High School and the University of Connecticut. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Because he spoke Lithuanian fluently, Albert was assigned service in Europe and was stationed with the military police in Heidelberg, Germany. On July 2, 1955, he and Patricia married, and they enjoyed more than 57 years of marriage until her passing in 2013. Albert and Patricia raised their family in Wolcott and later moved to Quarry Village in Cheshire.

Albert worked at the Lux Time Division of Robertshaw Controls for 27 years as a manufacturing engineering manager and was a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He later worked at the Torrington Division of Ingersoll Rand as a program manager, retiring in 1995.

He was a member of the Regional Advisory Council at Waterbury State Technical College and later at Naugatuck Valley Community College.

Albert was a communicant of the Church of the Epiphany in Cheshire for many years and was an active member of the church community, serving as a trustee, parish council member, scholarship committee member, and usher. He was most recently a communicant of St. Anthony Church in Prospect.

Albert was a devoted husband and father who always put the needs of his family before his own. He took the time to be an active participant in the lives of his children and supported their unique interests and goals.

Albert had a great sense of humor and loved to be around children. He had an unfailingly positive outlook and considered his life to be blessed with good fortune, especially in meeting and marrying the love of his life.

Albert loved to work with his hands in his free time. He designed his family’s first home in Wolcott, completed much of the interior carpentry himself, and built several beautiful pieces of furniture.

He also enjoyed gardening. He was an excellent draftsman and taught mechanical drawing in evening adult education classes. Albert loved to eat and took great pleasure in meals shared with family and friends, both at local restaurants and at home, prepared by his wife and daughters.

His favorite way to start a meal was with his beverage of choice, a Jack Daniels bourbon old-fashioned.

Albert is survived by his son Mark Staskauskas and his wife Susan Califa, of Galveston, Texas; his daughter Barbara Marano and her husband Cliff, of Naples, Fla.; his daughter Susan Jones, her husband Peter, their son Russell, his wife Ashley and their children, Slater and Ruby, all of Colchester; and many nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to his niece Diane LaPlante and her husband Ron. Albert enjoyed their frequent visits very much.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Ann Comstock and Edward Staskauskas.

Funeral services in celebration of Albert’s life were to be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, from Prospect Memorial/The Palmerie Family Funeral Home, 122 Waterbury Road, Prospect, to St. Anthony Church, 4 Union City Road, Prospect, for a Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial was to be in Calvary Cemetery, Waterbury. Friends could call at the funeral home from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.

To place online condolences, please log on to prospectmemorial.com.