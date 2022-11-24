NAUGATUCK — Angelina Fish, age 47, wife of Scott Fish, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Waterbury Hospital.

She was born in Waterbury on Feb. 26, 1975, daughter of Gerald B. Lantieri and Judith Mancinone. Angelina was a longtime Naugatuck resident. She loved animals and was a breeder of mastiffs for many years.

She is survived by her children, Jonathan Blanchard, Scott Fish Jr., Brianna Blanchard and Alyssa Fish; her brothers Eugene Lantieri and Jimmy Mancinone; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life was to be on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 N. Main St., Naugatuck. To send an online condolence, please visit naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.