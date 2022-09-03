Linda M. Soresino

NAUGATUCK — Linda M. (Drake) Soresino, 70, of Naugatuck, passed peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.

She was the daughter of Charles and June Drake.

Linda loved her family beyond measure, and will be remembered for her love of playing cards with them. She loved scratch-off tickets, and shopping, especially from the “QVC” Network.

Linda worked as a quality control inspector for Platt Bros. in Waterbury, and retired after more than 20 years of service.

Linda was predeceased by her children, Daniel Clayton “Boone” Dwyer and Mandy L. Stango; three brothers, Kerry, Charles “Grumpy” and Craig “Mike” Drake; and a sister June Drake; and her parents, June and Charles Drake.

She will be greatly missed by the loved ones she leaves behind, especially her husband who had been by her side for 30 years, James T. Soresino; three sisters, Shelia Baker (James), Deborah Mazzettini (Mario), Beverly Drake (Lorelyn); two brothers, David Drake (Joan) and Arthur Drake (Brenda).

Linda also leaves several nieces and nephews whom she loved and cherished.

Calling hours for Linda were Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, with a service following at the Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home, 2 School St., Woodbury.

Burial followed at New North Cemetery, Woodbury.

