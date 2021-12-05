NAUGATUCK — Valdee Jones Wilkins, loving mother and grandmother, passed away on Nov. 28, 2021, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Ralph Wilkins of 58 years.

She was born on June 28, 1937, the daughter of the late Elbert L. and Violet S. Jones, and was a lifelong resident of Naugatuck, graduating from Naugatuck High School in 1955.

She was predeceased by her husband Ralph Anthony Wilkins in 2014.

She leaves a son, David S. Wilkins and his wife, Denise, of Naugatuck; a daughter, Kandace Quarterson and her husband, Michael, of Somerville, Mass; two grandsons, Jonathan Wilkins and his partner, Malissa Lombardi, of West Haven, and Daniel Wilkins and his wife, Amanda, of Beacon Falls; as well as two great-granddaughters, Tessa and Kira Wilkins of Beacon Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Elbert L. Jones.

“Val” was an avid animal lover and she also leaves behind her Persian cat, Precious, and her Shetland Sheepdog, Gwennie. She enjoyed camping in Litchfield County and listening to music. Val was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and worked as an office manager at a car dealership for many years.

A funeral service was at Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. Burial followed in Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor Val’s memory, memorial donations may be made to Animals for Life, P.O. Box 1481, Naugatuck, CT 06770, phone number 203-267-6777.

