Obituary: Oddas Miller

NAUGATUCK — Oddas Miller, 67, husband of the late Jodie (Fenn) Miller, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

He was born in Bakersville, N.C., on Aug. 8, 1952, son of the late Vester and Sylvia Miller. Oddas was a self-employed painter in the area for many years.

He is survived by his children, Eric Infanti, Chet Miller, Kurt Miller and his wife, Justina, Jaime Valentine, Gregg Valentine and his former wife, Amanda, and Marc Resso; his four grandchildren, Tristan and Aiden Valentine and Caleb and Mason Miller; and his many siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. Oddas was predeceased by his son, Jason Infanti.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. A service will begin at 6:30 p.m.

