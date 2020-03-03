Obituary: Maria Elaine Fonseca

NAUGATUCK — Maria Elaine Fonseca, 90, died peacefully March 2, 2020, at the Vitas Innovative Care Unit of St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.

Elaine was born Dec. 17, 1929, in Pardilho, Portugal, a daughter of the late Jose R. and Carminda (Amador) Valente. She lived in Naugatuck since 1967, and worked at Timex and the Naugatuck Glass Co. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Waterbury. Elaine loved gardening, and spent many happy hours tending her fruit trees, flowers and vegetables. She was a wonderful cook, and her Portuguese food will be missed.

Elaine leaves behind her sons, Antonio Fernando Fonseca and his wife, Millie, and Manuel Joaquim Fonseca, all of Naugatuck; her grandchildren, Anthony, Jennifer, Jillian and Shelby; her great-grandchildren, Holden, Troy, Noelle and Brendan; her brother, Jose Alberto (Zeca) Valente and his wife, Odete; her sister, Maria Ercilia Almeida and her husband, Domingos; her sisters-in-law, Assuncao Fonseca, Florinda Fonseca, Ilda Valente, Albina Valente; and many nieces and nephews.

Elaine was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Joaquim F. Fonseca; her son, Alberto J. Fonseca; brothers, Carlos A. Valente and Frederico Valente; sister, Lucilia Fonseca; and granddaughter, Gina Marie Fonseca.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions, in Elaine’s name, may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 2071 Baldwin St., Waterbury, CT 06706

