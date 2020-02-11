Obituary: William H. Honegger Jr.

MIDDLEBURY — William H. Honegger Jr., 88, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Waterbury Gardens. He was the husband of Erma (Fairchild) Honegger, whom he was married to for 60 years.

Mr. Honegger was born May 26, 1931, in Waterbury, son of the late William H. Sr. and Hazel (Wheeler) Honegger.

Bill was a veteran, proudly serving in the United States Army during the Korean War where he was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal. William worked at both American Brass, and the Waterbury Republican-American prior to his retirement.

Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his children, Lawrence “Larry” and his wife, Joan Honegger, and their children, Stacy and Paul, William H. “Billy” Honegger, David Sr. and his wife, Melanie Honegger, and their children, Katelyn, Rachael and David Jr. and his girlfriend, Erica Wallace, and their son, Olso Honegger (William’s great-grandson), and Dora Honegger and her children, Christopher and Casey.

Calling hours for Mr. Honegger will be held 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. A service will be held at 12:45 p.m. to conclude calling hours. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Grove Cemetery.

Donations in his name can be made to Special Olympics Connecticut, 2666 State St. #1, Hamden, CT 06517.

To view these arrangements online, share a condolence or a photo, visit www.fordfh.com.