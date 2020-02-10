Obituary: Theodora V. (Schumacher) Hammac

NAUGATUCK — Theodora V. (Schumacher) Hammac, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Glendale Center in Naugatuck on Feb. 8, 2020. She was the widow of James R. Hammac, who formerly lived in Prospect.

Theo was born in Griffin Hospital, Derby, June 12, 1931, daughter of the late Frank J. and Florence (Mayo) Schumacher. She graduated from The Assumption Grammar School in 1945 and attended Ansonia High School.

She received her Licensed Practical Nurse degree in 1958, from St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport. Until her retirement in 1996, she dedicated her life to caring for patients at several local hospitals, including Yale-New Haven, St. Vincent’s, Milford Hospital, and Pond Point Extended Care Facility, where she discovered her passion for geriatric nursing.

When not tending to patients or looking after her six children, Theo loved spending time as a crafter and seamstress. She enjoyed working with her hands and displayed her creations at many local craft fairs.

Theo is survived by six children, Florence Hansen (Larry) of Middlebury, Theo Gerchy of East Hampton, Mary Pardee Moisuk (John) of Meriden, Penny Vann (Jeffrerson) of Williamsburg, Va., Joseph Pardee (Ann) of Columbia, and Susan Talbot (Terry) of Punta Gorda, Fla. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She leaves two brothers, Robert Schumacher (Kathy) of Ridgecrest, Calif., and Vincent Schumacher (Sandy) of Ansonia; a sister, Margaret Lesiw of Kent; and a brother-in-law, Scott E. Pardee of New York City.

Theo was predeceased by six siblings, Frank, William, George, Sister Mary Veronica RSM (Lois), Florence Mastrogiannis, and a baby sister, Mary Jean.

The family would like to thank the staff of Glendale Center for their kind and compassionate care given to Theo while she resided there.

A celebration of Theo’s life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Interment of ashes at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Derby, will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

For information or to send e-condolences, visit buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.