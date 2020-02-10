Obituary: Thelma B. (Boulanger) Malone



NAUGATUCK — Thelma B. (Boulanger) Malone, 98, widow of John Malone, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Apple Rehabilitation Center in Watertown.

Mrs. Malone was born in Waterbury on May 19, 1921, daughter of the late Elby and Catherine (Currie) Boulanger. She was a graduate of Wilby High School and was a longtime Naugatuck resident. She had worked at Connecticut Manufacturing and Scovill Manufacturing for many years. Thelma was a communicant of St. Hedwig’s Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild. She was an avid New York Yankee and UConn basketball fan. Her family and her grandchildren were her greatest joy.

She is survived by her son, attorney Craig D. Malone; her daughters, Maureen Litke and her husband, Norman, and Laurie Murtha and her husband, Thomas, all of Naugatuck; her two grandchildren, Kyle D. Litke and Kiersten Lopes and her husband, Michael; her two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Thomas Lopes and Tori Jean Lopes, all of Naugatuck; her brother, Sherwood Boulanger of Plantsville; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Apple Rehab and Seasons Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to Thelma during her illness.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. from the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, to St. Hedwig’s Church, 32 Golden Hill St., Naugatuck, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

