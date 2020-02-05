Obituary: Renee Varley

NAUGATUCK — Renee Varley, 98, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Village at East Farms. She was the wife of the late Harry Varley, who passed away in 1999.

Mrs. Varley was born June 11, 1921, in Brentford, Middlesex, England, the daughter of the late James and Ada (Cheeseman) Fishlock. She moved to the U.S. in 1957, where she resided in Stratford before moving to Naugatuck in 1991.

Mrs. Varley is survived by her daughter, Celia Urbano and her husband, Bob, of Naugatuck; her son, Terrence Varley and his wife, Jeannette, and their daughter, Shelby, of Vermont; her brothers, David and Ron Fishlock of England; her grandchildren, Daniel Urbano and his wife, Marisa, Gina Urbano, Matthew Urbano and his wife, Ashley; her great-grandchildren Devin, Mya, Remington, Lennox, Evelyn and Reagan.

Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family, and there are no calling hours. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

For online condolences, visit www.fordfh.com.