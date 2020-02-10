Obituary: Raymond G. Lasky

ANSONIA — Raymond G. “Rocky” Lasky, 88, of Ansonia, died peacefully on Feb. 7, 2020, at the Shelton Lakes-Apple Rehab Health Care Center, surrounded by his family. Born on Sept. 9, 1931, he was the son of the late Frank and Jenny Rose Horvath Lasky.

Mr. Lasky was raised in Bridgeport, alongside of his 15 brothers and sisters, and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Rocky held many jobs throughout his life, including a plumber, a conductor for the Metro North commuter railroad, a gypsy cab driver in New York City, and even a longshoreman at Bridgeport Harbor; but his career employment of over 25 years was delivering newspapers for the Daily News and the New York Times, throughout the many newsstands of New York City. Although he wasn’t a native New Yorker, he loved NYC — mainly Brooklyn and Coney Island Amusement Park, where he visited daily.

Rocky lived up to his reputation of being a “character” with his sharp wit and NY personality, coupled with his skill at billiards and cards — there was never a dull moment in his presence! He especially knew how to shake things up at family gatherings! Mr. Lasky loved the classic western movies, particularly starring John Wayne and held a deep interest in legal research and current events in his community.

He is survived by his devoted children, Rose M. (John) Docktor of Ansonia, Raymond W. (Trudy) Lasky of Derby and Monica Lasky of Derby; brothers, Larry Lasky of Bridgeport, Frank Lasky of Oklahoma, Gene Lasky of Texas and Maryann Zuck of California; cherished grandchildren, Dawn (Rob) Paul of Florida, Victoria Docktor of Ansonia, Michael Docktor of New Jersey, Nicholas Lasky of Derby, Laura (Joel) Deschene of Derby and David (Ashley) Brezina of Naugatuck; great-grandchildren, Angela and Jacob Descheen of Derby; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters.

Rocky’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Shelton Lakes for their compassionate care extended to their father in his time of need.

Funeral services are private. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia is in care of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com.