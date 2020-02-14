Obituary: Patricia Sears

NAUGATUCK — Patricia Sears, 57, wife of Robert Sears, died peacefully Feb. 13, 2020, at her home.

Patty was born on March 18, 1962, in Waterbury, a daughter of the late John and Patricia (Purcaro) Sullivan Sr. She lived in Naugatuck for the past 30 years, formerly lived in Middlebury and she was a former employee of Burndy Corporation in Bethel. Patty was loved by her Yorkie Poodle, Puck Sears; she was a lifetime Red Sox fan and Ford Mustang enthusiast.

In addition to her husband, Robert, Patty leaves her daughters, Angela Sears (Ray Gauvreau) and Amanda Sears; her sisters, Barbara Kearney (John), Toni Sullivan and Carla Sears (Roger); her brother, John Sullivan Jr.; her uncle, Anthony Purcaro (Dennis Francis); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Church, 1263 West St., Middlebury. Burial will be in Lake Elise Cemetery in the spring. Calling hours are Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

Donations to honor Patty’s memory can be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby, CT 06418.

