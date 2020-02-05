Obituary: Leslie Ann Warren

WATERBURY — Leslie Ann Warren, 50, of Waterbury and formerly of Bell, Fla., passed away suddenly on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at her home. Leslie was born on Jan. 4, 1970, in Derby, daughter of Pamela (Grailich) Hurlburt and the late Harry Warren.

She grew up in Seymour, Shelton and Naugatuck, and graduated from Naugatuck High School and worked at Southbury Training School. Leslie will be remembered for her kind nature and love for all animals; she had dogs, chickens, a rooster and ducks to name a few; and would provide care for stray dogs and nurture injured birds back to health. She was a friend of Bill W.

Leslie is survived by her loving mother, Pamela Hurlburt of Waterbury; her brother, John Grailich of Naugatuck; and her spouse, Lisa Young. She also leaves her aunts and uncles, Margo Grailich of Naugatuck; Karen and Ron Bakker of Naugatuck; Bonnie and Gerald Bennett of Woodbridge; Carl Grailich of New York, and June Mikatis of Florida; her cherished nephews, Samuel and Joseph Grailich of Naugatuck; and her cousins, Anthony Pittaluga of Naugatuck, Joey Grailich of New York, Jesse, Jeremy and Timmy Bennett of Woodbridge, Justin and Jake Bakker of Naugatuck, and Susie and Chase Bennett of Prospect; and her dear pup, Lala. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Janice Grailich; and her paternal grandmother, Edith Warren.

Friends may greet Leslie’s family at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St., Naugatuck, on Friday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. her funeral service will be held at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Grey Muzzle Organization at www.greymuzzle.org.

To leave online condolences for her family, visit www.fordfh.com.