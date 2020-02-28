Obituary: Jadwiga S. (Chmielinski) Kosakowski

WATERBURY — Jadwiga S. (Chmielinski) Kosakowski, 99, widow of Edmund Kosakowski, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Elim Park in Cheshire.

Born in Waterbury on Aug. 6, 1920, she was a daughter of Stanley and Helen (Pilacienski) Chmielinski. Jadwiga was a longtime resident of Waterbury and retired from Bristol Babcock after 18 years of service. She was a former parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Guild.

Mrs. Kosakowski is survived by her loving brother, Teddy Chmielinski of Clinton, Okla.; and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Chmielinski; and sisters-in-law, Eleanor and Betty Chmielinski.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, East Main Street, Waterbury. The Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main St., Naugatuck, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send an online condolence, visit www.naugatuckvalleymemorial.com.