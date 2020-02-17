Obituary: Gary E. Zeidler

NAUGATUCK — Gary E. Zeidler, 76, husband of Eileen (Ford) Zeidler, died unexpectedly Feb. 12, 2020 at his home.

Gary was born Sept. 1, 1943 in Waterbury, a son of the late Ernest Zeidler and the late Roberta (Kearl) (Zeidler) Walker. In his early years, Gary was raised in Tampa, Fla.; he then lived in Woodbury where he graduated from high school. Gary worked for 40 years as a telecommunications technician for SNET and AT&T, retiring in 2009.

Gary proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from July 5, 1962, until Aug. 4, 1969. He received the Navy Presidential Unit Citation with Star Device, Navy Unit Commendation, Combat Action Ribbon, Marine Good Conduct Medal with Star Device, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Star Device, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Ribbon Device.

In addition to Eileen, his wife of 50 years, Gary is survived by his son, Daniel Zeidler; his daughters, Gretchen Demmons and her husband, Dan Demmons, Kristen Williamson and her husband, Brian Williamson, and Carrie Tremlett; his grandchildren, Wynter Tremlett and Genevieve Tremlett; his step-grandchildren, Jack Demmons and Greyson Demmons; his brothers, Kurt Zeidler and Scott Zeidler; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Everyone attending is kindly asked to please meet at church. Burial with military honors will follow in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. There are no calling hours, and arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Gary’s memory, contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

