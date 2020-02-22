Obituary: Frank William Lee IV

NAUGATUCK — Frank William “Butch” Lee IV, 58, husband of Donna (LaRowe) Lee, died suddenly Feb. 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Frank was born July 27, 1961, in Bridgeport, a son of Frank and Kathleen Lee, and Gloria and Peter Bunosso. Frank lived in Naugatuck for the past 35 years and worked at Electric Cable Compounds, Inc. in Naugatuck for the past 26 years. Frank was a hardworking, patriotic man. He was a great, caring, compassionate man with a huge heart. He enjoyed fishing and helping everyone, and he especially loved spending time with his family and his two greatest accomplishments, his sons.

Butch is survived by his loving wife and best friend of over 40 years, Donna, the two shared a rare and special love. He is also survived by his sons, Frank William Lee V and William Frank Lee and his fiancé, Karen Ostuno, and her children ,Alexus and Bella; his sisters, Dawn Costello (Marty), Robin Reardon (Robert), Debra Morain (Frank) and Dawn Zavednak (Rich); brothers, Charles LaRowe (Cindy), Ray LaRowe and Richard Goessinger (Nicole), Amy Fracassini (Greg), Dean Johnson (Amena), Kim Miller (Rick), Ronald Lee; and several aunts, uncles, cousins. His nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and son’s friends who he was a second father to that everyone could lean on for fatherly advice. Butch was also excited and eagerly awaiting the arrival of his granddaughter, Ava.

Calling hours are Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. Services will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Burial will be Monday at 11 a.m. in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck.

To honor Frank’s memory, contributions to help fight breast cancer can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.

