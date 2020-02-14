Obituary: Catherine Leahey

BRIDGEPORT — Catherine “Kay” Leahey, 86, of Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, at home with her children by her side.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lucy and Cornelius “Neil” Leahey, and her sister, Phyllis Copertino. She took great comfort in the thought that she would see them again. She is survived by her children, Linda Hanna (Joe Pires) and Kurt Kish (Lynne Cullen,); her grandchildren, Jessica (Andrew Hood), Michael (Stephanie Owen) and Nicholas (Stephanie Bergeron) Hanna; her great-grandchildren, Oscar, Mannix and Desmond Hood; her sisters, Lucille Duray and Maureen (James) Tomchik; her brother, Neil (Rita) Leahey; her brother-in-law, Paul Copertino; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, great-great-nieces and -nephews, and little Luna who toddled over to wave “hello” weekly, as well as many friends. (If that list was exhausting to read, just know that she probably would have been annoyed more names were not included.)

All will miss her smile, her dangling jewelry, her affection for infomercial products, her stuffed mushrooms and baked beans, her Irish pride and Italian slang (“Marone!”) and hearing about her cats and all the other stories that could only happen to her. She taught piano lessons out of her home and was a secretary at several places, including Air Express International, but most recently, she worked as a bartender for her local VFW. Her home-cooking and fun-loving nature made her a treasure to the whole club. Whether it was for her family or her friends, her love and loyalty were unwavering. Catherine had a wonderful gift for brightening the lives of those around her, and it is easy now to think that the world will be a little darker without her. May all who knew her remember the way her face lit up when she saw them. May they all remember the joy they felt in seeing her made so happy by their presence alone. In memory of her, may they spread that love and joy outward.

All services for Mrs. Leahey will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St., is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Donations in her name can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Foundation, VFW, Processing Center, P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958.

To view these arrangements online, send a condolence or an online photo, visit www.fordfh.com.