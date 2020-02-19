Obituary: Brian F. Hicock

NAUGATUCK — Brian F. Hicock, 62, of Naugatuck, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Brian lived courageously every day of his life for the past seven years during his never-ending, fearless fight against cancer.

Born on Feb. 5, 1958, in Waterbury to the late Edward and Mary (Lokites) Hicock, he had been a lifelong Naugatuck resident.

Brian proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked as a medical administrator, retiring from the State of Connecticut after 35 years of service. He enjoyed spending time at his home in the Adirondacks, gardening and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his “brother,” Peter Polanski of Southington; his nephew, Jake Hicock and wife, Jessica, and their two sons, Dameon and Wyld, all of Naugatuck; his niece, Melissa Hicock of New York City; his loving cousin, Gay Yadarola of Waterbury; his “sisters,” Noelle Bakstis of Waterbury and Georgette Lamoureux of Naugatuck; and his brother, William Hicock of Newtown. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Martin and Kenneth Hicock.

Donations in Brian’s memory may be made to the Closer to Free Fund at Smilow Cancer Center, Yale New Haven Hospital, Office of Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979 (https://www.givetoynhh.org).

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

