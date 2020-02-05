Obituary: Anthony F. Dance

WATERBURY — Anthony F. Dance, 73, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Cheshire Regional Rehab. He was the husband of Rita (Como) Dance.

Anthony was born Sept. 21, 1946, in Waterbury, the son of the late Anthony and Veronica (Litke) Dance. He was raised in Waterbury, graduating from Croft H.S. in 1965. He was the owner/operator of Tony’s Meat Market. He was a member of the B.P.O.E Lodge 265, where he had many fond memories. He was an avid hunter, and card player who loved the Yankees, UConn basketball, and working on his 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang.

Besides his wife of almost 50 years, Anthony is survived by his sister, Loretta Peskesy of Bristol; his nephews, Chris and Kurt Ferrari of Waterbury; his niece, Lisa Ferrari of Southington; numerous great nieces and nephews throughout Naugatuck; sister-in-law, Cynthia “Como” and her husband, Skender Muharem, of Middlebury; brother-in-law Edward and his wife, Stacey Como, of Berlin; sister-in-law, Kathleen Como and her husband, Glenn Holland, of Cheshire. In addition to his parents, Anthony was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Klem Peskesy; his sister, Lucille Ferrari; his brother-in-law, Willy Ferrari; and his sister-in-law, Karen Nolan.

Funeral services will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, with the funeral procession leaving the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Waterbury, 496 Chase Ave., and proceeding to Blessed Sacrament Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Elks ritual being held at 3:45 p.m. to conclude calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1075 Chase Parkway #4, Waterbury, CT 06708.

