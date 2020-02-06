Obituary: Allan W. Johnson

NAUGATUCK — Allan W. Johnson, 86, passed away, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Beacon Brook Health Center in Naugatuck. He was the widower of the late Antoinette (Salerno) Johnson, whom he was married to for 54 years.

Mr. Johnson was born June 2, 1933, in Waterbury, son of the late Henry W. and Celia (Emanuelson) Johnson.

Allan was a veteran proudly serving in the United States Navy, where he was a member of the (UDT) Underwater Demolition Team from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War. He was an E1 electrician for Johnson Electric prior to his retirement, and a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church.

He is survived by three sons, David A. and his wife, Christine Johnson, Richard H. Johnson, and Gary W. Johnson, all of Naugatuck; his daughter, Sharon O’Donnell of Naugatuck; best friend, George Angst of Durham; sister-in-law, Barbara Salerno of Naugatuck; grandchildren, Tim, Jessica, Dave, Richard and his wife, Dana, and Michael; great-grandson, Alan; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Alderson-Ford Funeral Homes, 201 Meadow St., Naugatuck. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Members of the Naugatuck Veteran’s Council will meet at the funeral home on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in the spring in Grove Cemetery, Naugatuck, with full military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1 South Nevada Ave. Suite 205, Colorado Springs, CO 80903; the Shrines Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104-2396; or the Naugatuck Veteran’s Council, P.O. Box 226, Naugatuck, CT 06770-0226.

