Obituary: Agnes E. Manners

NAUGATUCK — Agnes E. “Mickey” Manners, 79, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late James Manners, who passed away in 1995.

Mrs. Manners was born Nov. 19, 1940, in Trenton, N.J., the daughter of the late Lloyd and Agnes (Zerrenner) McMullen. She was a longtime Naugatuck resident where she was an active member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church. She was a former employee of General DataComm.

Mrs. Manners is survived by her sons, William Gordon, Joseph Gordon, Christopher Manners, Brian Manners and his wife, Dawn, Richard Manners and his wife, Pam, Derek Manners and Michael Engler; her daughters, Sally Rawlings and her husband, Raymond, Kim Kosko and her husband, David, Debbie Manners and her husband, Robert, and Michelle Tortorici and her husband, Pat; her 26 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her son, James Manners III; and her brothers, Lloyd, Albert and Francis.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, with Mrs. Manner’s funeral procession leaving the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St., at 10:30 a.m. and processing to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church for a funeral service at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the procession leaves for church. Burial will be held in the spring in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489-1058, or to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 210 Church St., Naugatuck, CT 06770.