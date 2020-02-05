Obituary: Agnes Alcorace

WATERBURY — Agnes Alcorace, 69, died Feb. 4, 2020, at her home.

Agnes was born Jan. 25, 1951, in Waterbury, a daughter of the late Francis and Sally Alcorace, and lived in Waterbury and Naugatuck most of her life.

Agnes leaves her son, Patrick Alcorace; her grandchildren, Jake and Amelia Alcorace; her sisters, Josephine Alcorace and Sally McDonald; her brothers, Francis and Eugene Alcorace; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Bernard Alcorace.

All services are private, and arrangements are entrusted to Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

