Obituary: Russell (Withington) Sullivan

NAUGATUCK — Russell “Russ” (Withington) Sullivan, 47, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at his home. He was the son of Joanne (Crampton) Withington and the late Russell Withington.

Russ was born Sept. 26, 1972, in New Haven and had been a Naugatuck resident for over 40 years. He graduated from Naugatuck High School, Class of 1990. After high school, Russ served his country in the United States Marine Corps. After his discharge from the Marines, Russ was employed as a corrections officer for the State of Connecticut. After his time with corrections, he was an emergency medical technician for American Medical Response in Waterbury. Most recently he obtained his CDL and haz-mat certification and was a truck operator for various companies in the area. He was an active part of the football community, acting as an assistant coach for Pop Warner as well as Woodland High School.

Besides his mother of Naugatuck, Russ is survived by his sons, Stephen Soboleski and Dillon Sullivan; his daughter, Liz; his brothers, Frank Serer of New Hampshire and Vincent Serer of Naugatuck; a sister, Cathy Withington of Orange; his stepfather, David Droller of North Carolina; his godmother, Geri “Babe” Smith of Wallingford; his godfather, Albert Stacy of West Haven; a special friend, Moria Graham-Mehmet; his dog, Darby; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Friends are asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St.

To assist Russ’ family with expenses, visit his “Tribute Fund” page at www.fordfh.com.