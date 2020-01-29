Obituary: Ronald J. Merancy

NAUGATUCK — Ronald J. “Rick” Merancy, 63, husband of Nadine (Calsetta) Merancy, died peacefully on Jan. 25, 2020, at home with family by his side.

Ron was born on June 21, 1956, in Derby, a son of the late Edward S. and Yvonne JoAnn (Boyne) Merancy Sr., and had lived in Naugatuck since the third grade. Ron graduated from Naugatuck High School in 1974 and earned a degree from the University of New Haven. Ron worked in various occupations during his career, mostly as a warehouse supervisor. In his youth, for seven years he was a lifeguard and he coached the Naugatuck High School girls basketball team. Since 1998, Ron has served as chairman of the Naugatuck Water Pollution Control Authority. He umpired at the Peter J. Foley Little League and served as a town bailiff, along with serving on many other various town committees. He loved nothing more than coaching or being the No. 1 fan of his daughters and their activities. During baseball season, you could catch him cheering on his beloved Yankees and every fall his Giants. He would also frequently travel to fly fish at his favorite spots. The most recent joy in his life was being “Papa” to the light of his life, Gracie. You could also catch him out with his fellow ROMEO’s, catching up and doing things Naugatuckians do.

In addition to Nadine, his wife of 37 years, Ron is survived by his daughters, Kara Merancy, Kirby Marshall and her husband, Greg Marshall, and Kassie Merancy; his granddaughter, Gracie; and his grandson, who is due on Feb. 6, 2020; his sisters, Yvonne Olgetree and Toni Goad; his stepmother, Dolores Merancy; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his brother, Edward S. Merancy, Jr.; and his sister, Donna Locke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Everyone attending is kindly asked to please meet at church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Ron’s memory, donations can be made to the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Elevator Fund, 74 West Main St., Waterbury, CT 06702.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.