Obituary: Robert T. Evans

NAUGATUCK — Robert T. Evans I, 74, husband of 47 years to Jacqueline (Clement) Evans, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Beacon Brook Health Center.

Born on Oct. 8, 1945, he was the son of the late William and Edith (Wilber) Evans. Bob grew up and lived the majority of his life in Naugatuck. He left briefly to serve in the Air Force for four years, before returning to Naugatuck where he worked at the Naugatuck Housing Authority until he retired in 2010.

An avid lover of classic cars, Bob could be found most summers tinkering on his 1932 Chevy coupe hotrod or at a local swap meet hunting for parts. Some of his children’s and grandchildren’s favorite memories are of Bob and his car, either attending local car shows, cruise nights, or on Sunday morning drives to find the few remaining dirt roads in Connecticut.

In addition to his wife Jackie, he is survived by his three children, his daughter, Jennifer E. (Evans) Covey; his two sons, Robert T. Evans II and his wife, Rachel, Jason T. Evans and his wife, Danielle; six grandchildren, Adrienne Evans, Creiddylad Covey, Lucas Evans, Keenan Covey, Riley Evans and Robbie Evans III; his brothers, Paul Evans and wife, Shannon, Thomas Evans and wife, Anita; his sister-in-law, Dolores Evans; and his niece, Claudette Evans-Willis and husband, Tim Willis. He was predeceased by his brother, William Evans Jr.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Members of the Naugatuck Veterans Council will assemble at the funeral home Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

