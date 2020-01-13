Obituary: Ralph F. Crosby

NAUGATUCK — Mr. Ralph F. Crosby, 85, of Naugatuck, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Jan. 10, 2020. He was the husband of Barbara (Birdsall) Crosby.

Ralph was born in Somerville, Mass., March 24, 1934, son of the late Ernest and Ruth (Hopkins) Crosby. He was raised in Beacon Falls and was a graduate of Naugatuck High School, where he was class president and captain of the football team. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. A proud veteran of the Korean conflict, he served from August 1952 until December 1954. He worked for Pratt & Whitney for 30-plus years prior to his retirement.

Ralph married Barbara, the love of his life, on June 6, 1959. Together they shared a love for family, their lake home in upstate New York, and sports. He enjoyed sitting on the porch of the lake home with a cup of tea, his newspaper, and his family around him. He was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox, New York Giants and UConn basketball. He was also an avid antique and coin collector.

Besides his wife of 60 years, Ralph leaves his daughter, Cathy Crosby; two sons, Ralph and his wife, Maria, and Richard and his wife, Denise; 12 grandchildren, Christopher Jones and his wife, Sierra, Michael Jones, Jessica Crosby, Kaitlyn Crosby, Richard Crosby Jr., Hannah Crosby, Noah Crosby, Holly Crosby, Jonah Crosby, Elijah Crosby, Joel Crosby and Hope Crosby; two great-grandchildren, Jordyn Jones and Mason Jones; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his sister, Elinor, and brother, Robert.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 20, 12 p.m., at the Hickcox Funeral Home, 195 Main St., Watertown. Burial with military honors will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Watertown. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Atten. Office of Development, 290 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 336607.

For information or to leave an online message of condolence, visit www.hickcoxfuneralhome.com.