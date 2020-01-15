Obituary: Nancy D. (Lollie) Carrison

WATERBURY — Nancy D. (Lollie) Carrison, 80, wife of Jordan D. Carrison, died peacefully on Jan. 13, 2020, at her home.

Nancy was born on June 26, 1939, in Danbury, daughter of the late Willard and Dorothy (Scott) Starbard, and lived in Waterbury for the past 15 years, having lived most of her life in Danbury. Nancy enjoyed music and reading, was a member of the Catalyst Health Club, and for over 40 years she worked closely with Barry M. Klein.

In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her daughter, Lauren Latham and her husband, James Latham; her granddaughter, Olivia Latham; six stepchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 210 Church St., Naugatuck. Calling hours are Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Nancy’s memory, contributions can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

For directions and to leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.