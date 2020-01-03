Obituary: Michael Zubanch

NAUGATUCK — Michael “Mick” Zubanch, 89, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the Glendale Center. He was the son of the late Charles and Anna (Sargent) Zubanch.

Mr. Zubanch was born Oct. 26, 1930, in Waterbury and was a lifelong Naugatuck resident. After many years, he retired from the Teamsters Labor Union Local 455 in the mid-1990s. He was a humble man who was known for his love of nature and the outdoors.

Mr. Zubanch is survived by his nieces, Rosalie Grieder and Nancy Northway; his nephews, Steven Zajac, Doug, David and Leslie Northway. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, Charles and Daniel Zubanch; his sisters, Anna Zajac and Dorothy Norway.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St., with a service at 1 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Assoc., 260 Cochituate Road, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701 or to the American Heart, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.

