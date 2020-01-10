Obituary: Michael T. Walsh

PLYMOUTH — Michael T. Walsh, 61, died unexpectedly on Jan. 7, 2020, at his home.

Mike was born on Dec. 24, 1958, in Sasebo, Japan, the son of the late Chizuko Walsh.

He retired from the Borough of Naugatuck, where he had worked as a general foreman at the Street Department. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He was a lover of music and played his guitars often. Most of all he loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Mike is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Kelly Walsh; his daughter, Amie Herbst; his grandson, Jacob Walsh; and his sister, Lisa Deary.

A celebration of Mike’s life will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

