Obituary: Linda A. Kiernan

NAUGATUCK — Linda A. Kiernan, 76, wife of Thomas Kiernan, died unexpectedly on Jan. 6, 2020.

Linda was born on July 28, 1943, in Waterbury, a daughter of the late Nicholas Joseph and Teresa (Errico) Santa Barbara, and had lived in Naugatuck all of her life.

In addition to her husband, Tom, Linda is survived by her children, whom she was totally devoted to, Kyle Kiernan and Nicole Kiernan-Holley and her husband, Joshua Holley; her sisters, Paula Pascale and Karen Smolinski-Vogel; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her sister, Gail Gracy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Everyone attending is kindly asked to please meet directly at church. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Naugatuck. Calling hours are Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Linda’s memory, contributions can be made to Special Olympics Connecticut, 2666 State St #1, Hamden, CT 06517.

