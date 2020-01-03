Obituary: Jane Roberts Myers

NAUGATUCK — Jane Roberts Myers, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Jan. 2, 2020, in the VITAS Hospice Unit at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Jane was born Jan. 28, 1927, in Waterbury, a daughter of the late John and Genevieve Scanlon. Jane lived in Naugatuck her entire life and graduated from Naugatuck High School. She enjoyed socializing with friends, cooking, traveling to Florida and taking care of her Boxer dog, “Caddy.”

Jane is survived by her daughter, Patricia Kawecki and her husband, John Jr., of Middlebury; her son, David Louis Roberts and his wife, Angela, of Naugatuck; and her daughter, Nancy Toffey of Naugatuck; her three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Jennifer Kawecki Rylott and her husband, Paul, of Shelter Island, N.Y, and their children, Hayden and Jaxson, Stephen Toffey of Nantucket, Mass., and David Roberts Jr. of Naugatuck and his children, Alyssa and Christina.

Jane was predeceased by several family members, her first husband, Louis Roberts; her sister, Anne Steinbacher; her brothers, James and Freddie Scanlon; her grandson, Christopher Roberts; and her second husband, Donald Myers.

There are no calling hours and a private graveside service in celebration of Jane’s life will be offered at Wooster Cemetery, Naugatuck, at the convenience of the family.

Memorial gifts to honor Jane’s memory may be made to Naugatuck Ambulance Inc., 246 Rubber Ave., Naugatuck, CT 06770.

