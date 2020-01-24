Obituary: James J. Mullen

BERWICK, Pa .— James J. Mullen, 81, of Berwick, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 25, 1938, he was a son of the late James C. Mullen and Dorothy (Hummer) Boritz. He graduated from Huntington Mills High School in 1954. Jimmy worked as a school bus driver in Connecticut for a few years. He was employed at Unilever, retiring after many years.

Jimmy liked to go fishing and watch wrestling. He loved spending time with his family, they were the most important thing to him.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley J. (Shoemaker) Mullen, at home; children, Ethel Carpinella and husband, Michael, Connecticut; Joseph Mullen, Connecticut; Alberta Mullen-Skirkanich, Berwick; Sami Gunnoud and husband, David, Long Island; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. He was looking forward to the birth of his 21st great-grandchild in July. He also leaves behind a sister, Mary Jane St. John and husband, Terry, Texas; sisters-in-law, Ruth Mullen, Maryland; Dorothy Knouse and husband, Joseph, Shickshinny; brother-in-law, Wayne Shoemaker, Shickshinny; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Louie Mullen.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

