Obituary: Edward W. Cotter

NAUGATUCK — Edward W. Cotter, 77, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Patricia Sanders Cotter.

Mr. Cotter was born, July 29, 1942, in Oceanside, N.Y, the son of the late Otis and Mary DeLuca Cotter. He was a United States Postal Employee, retiring in 2002 and moving to Naugatuck in 2002. He was a longtime member of Kingdom Life Christian Church in Milford.

Besides his wife of 50 years, Mr. Cotter is survived by his son, Christopher Cotter of Great Barrington, Mass.; his daughters, Cynthia Juarbe and her husband, David, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Carrie Healy and her husband, Tim, of Naugatuck; his brother, William Cotter of Missouri; his sister, Frances Fabrizio of Naugatuck; his nine grandchildren, Alyvia, David, Daniel Juarbe, Jocelyn Caraballo, Casey, Thomas, Teagan, Cassidy Healy, Jaimee Palmer and her three children; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his two brothers, Nicholas and Otis Cotter.

The family would also like to acknowledge his very good friend, Robin Moon, and her husband, Chris Moon, for their kindness and support.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Kingdom Life Christian Church, 597 Naugatuck Ave., Milford, at 11 a.m. Gathering will follow at Polish American Club, 199 Bridge St., Naugatuck, at 1 p.m. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St.

