Obituary: Donna Lee Ferrari

WATERBURY — Donna Lee Ferrari, 49, died peacefully on Jan. 5, 2020 at Waterbury Hospital.

Donna was born on April 8, 1970, in Waterbury, a daughter of Nicholas Ferrari and Donna (Gravelin) Ferrari, and had lived in Waterbury all of her life.

In addition to her mother, her father and her stepmother, Phyllis Lawlor; Donna is survived by her sons, Michael, Joseph and Francis Ferrari; her daughters, Star, Courtney, Nicole, Amelia and Amber Ferrari; her grandson, Christian Ferrari; her brother, Jason Ferrari; her sisters, Crystal and Nicole Ferrari; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 5 to7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. All other services will be private.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Donna’s memory, contributions can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 Landmark Square #330, Stamford, CT 06901.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.