Obituary: Donald F. Reilly

WATERBURY — Donald F. Reilly, 62, died peacefully Jan. 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by the people that he loved.

Don was born on July 9, 1957, in Waterbury, a son of the late Harold and Mae (Grenier) (Reilly) Latino, and lived in Waterbury most of his life. Don was a huge NASCAR fan and especially loved No. 5, Kasey Kahen.

Don is survived by his companion, Jeanne Laliberte-Muniz; his daughter, Danielle Calder; his grandchildren, Katelyn Calder and Myles Dawkins; his sisters, Barbara Ferro (Jack) and Jacqueline Mowad; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Don was predeceased by his siblings, Patricia Murphy, Virginia Cash, Shirley Kenneson, Joseph Latino, Joan Laliberte and Michael Reilly.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck. Graveside services and burial will immediately follow in St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Don’s memory, contributions can be made to the Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center, 1075 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT 06708.

