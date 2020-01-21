Obituary: Charles H. Brush

NAUGATUCK — Charles H. Brush, 81, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Yale New Hospital, St. Raphael Campus. He was the husband of Constance “Connie” J. (Gagnon) Brush.

Mr. Brush was born July 27, 1938, in Waterbury, the son of the late William G. and Anna V. (Taft) Brush. He was a lifetime Naugatuck resident where he was a member of the Beacon Valley Grange #103 for 50 years as well as a member of the Shepard-Salem Lodge No. 78. A.F. & A.M. He retired as a machinist at Bristol Babcock, a volunteer on the Naugatuck Ambulance and Naugatuck Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church.

Besides his wife of 61 years, Mr. Brush is survived by his sons, Charles H. Brush Jr. and his wife, Kathleen, of Southbury and Robert Brush and his wife, Susan, of Waterbury; his twin daughters, Caroline O’Bar and her husband, Clyde, of Middlebury and Kimberly Tompkins and her husband, James, of Prospect; his brother, William G. Brush Jr. and his wife, Ellen, of Southington; his sister, Barbara Kirk of Naugatuck; his nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St., from 5 to 8 p.m. Mr. Brush’s funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday at 9:30 a.m. and proceed to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church for a service at 10 a.m. Committal services will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd-Salem #78 Masonic Lodge, 130 Church St., Naugatuck, CT 06770 or a charity of choice in his name.

