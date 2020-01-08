Obituary: Blanche T. Clark

Blanche T. Clark, 98, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020, at St, Mary’s Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Arthur J. Clark.

Mrs. Clark was born on Nov. 17, 1921, in Waterbury, daughter of the late Freeman P. and Frances (Twitchell) Thurston. Blanche graduated from Naugatuck High School, The College of New Rochelle (Class of 1943) and received her M.S. in library science from Southern Connecticut State University (1970). She worked at the Silas Bronson Library, Waterbury, for over 25 years, helping many in the business, industry and technology department. She loved to read and looked forward to the morning Waterbury Republican-American.

Blanche is survived by three sons, Arthur J. Clark Jr. and his wife, Arlene, Jeffrey S. Clark and his wife, Denise, and Charles M. Clark and his wife, Roberta. She is also survived by two daughters, Marilyn C. Pellett and her husband, Lawrence, and Sharon Clark. She will also be missed by her six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three sisters, Ruth Woodfield, Ellen Thurston and Sally Ciarlo; and her brother, Robert Thurston.

The funeral mass will be private, and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to your local library or a charity of your choice.

