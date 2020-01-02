Obituary: Alice (Pralakas) Piotrowski

NAUGATUCK — Alice (Pralakas) Piotrowski, 74, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Henry W. Piotrowski, who passed away in 2013.

Alice was born in Newtown, Aug. 10, 1945, the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Retkowski) Pralakas. She was a lifelong Naugatuck resident, where she was a graduate of Naugatuck High School, class of 1963. She enjoyed craft fairs and birdwatching. Some of her favorite times were spent vacationing on Cape Cod and Niagara Falls as well as clamming and gardening.

Alice is survived by her children, Laura Adomaitis and her husband, Michael, John Piotrowski, Dennis Piotrowski and Candace Boyd all of Naugatuck; her granddaughters, Natalie and Valerie Adomaitis and Victoria Pereira and her husband, Henrique; her great-granddaughter, Aurelia; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by one son, Walter Piotrowski.

A celebration of life for Alice will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Hillside Covenant Church, 100 Hillside Ave., Naugatuck. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Animals for Life, PO Box 1481, Naugatuck, CT 06770.

For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, visit www.fordfh.com.