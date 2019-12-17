Obituary: Steven Francis Finke

OCALA, Fla. — Steven Francis Finke, 62, went home to be with his Lord on Dec. 12, 2019, surrounded by family in Ocala.

Steven was born in Waterbury, Conn. He met his wife of 33 years, then Janet Wetherall, in the Navy. Steven lived a life that exemplified goodness, and was appreciated by all that knew and loved him. The doors to Steven’s home and heart were always open. He will be remembered for his unconditional love, his gentle spirit, his forgiving nature, his inner strength, and his unwavering faith.

Steven was preceded in death by his father, Charles Francis Finke; his mother, Myrna Mae Finke; and his brother, Douglas Finke. Steven is survived by his wife, Janet Finke; his sister, Tammy Puzacke; his brother, Charles “Chip” Finke, as well as extended family.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a procession directly to St. James Cemetery, Cross Street, Naugatuck for a graveside service at 12:30 p.m.

